Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 77,514 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,315. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRG. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

