Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,923. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

