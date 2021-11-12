Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

BA stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.47. The company had a trading volume of 72,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,531. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

