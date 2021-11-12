Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,764 shares during the period. Oportun Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of Oportun Financial worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.36. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,925. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

