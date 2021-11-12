Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

