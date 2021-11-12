Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gitlab Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gitlab in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $121.74 on Friday. Gitlab has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

