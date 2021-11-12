Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.