Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

OSH opened at $36.95 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after buying an additional 1,224,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

