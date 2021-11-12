Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Raised by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$197.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$192.93.

TSE IFC opened at C$170.09 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$138.29 and a 52 week high of C$178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$168.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.32.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.