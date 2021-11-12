Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Increased by Analyst

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SciPlay in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SCPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

