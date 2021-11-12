Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.93.

IFC opened at C$170.09 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$138.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$168.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.32.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

