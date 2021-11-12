Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Increased by Analyst

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSII. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

