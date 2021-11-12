QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QQ stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 267.20 ($3.49). 1,291,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

