Qorvo (QRVO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/5/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qorvo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/19/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

10/5/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qorvo is riding on strong demand for highly integrated 5G solutions that deliver superior performance. Accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies are favoring the company’s prospects. Its ultrawide band technology is a growth driver as it provides a superior level of accuracy, reliability, latency and security when compared with traditional technologies like Wi-Fi, BLE and NFC. Expanding opportunities presented by RF-based biotechnology testing is noteworthy. Qorvo provided positive second quarter and fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increase in labor and other development expenses are expected to hurt margin in the near term.”

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

