QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

