Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

