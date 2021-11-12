QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $38.44. 103,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,351,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 10.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

