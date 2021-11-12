Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.57. 33,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$292.33 million and a PE ratio of 80.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

