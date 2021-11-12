Quilter (LON:QLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 168.60 ($2.20).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.01) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 135.90 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

