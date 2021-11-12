Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Quilter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

QUILF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

