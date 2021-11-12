Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.77

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.77 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 183.40 ($2.40). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 8,553 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.83. The company has a market capitalization of £122.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

