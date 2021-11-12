Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,061 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qumu worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Qumu stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CEO Tj Kennedy bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $57,680 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

