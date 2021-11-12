Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $827,771.72 and $6.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

