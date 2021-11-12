R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,589 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56.

On Wednesday, October 13th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84.

On Wednesday, September 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12.

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08.

DKNG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,056. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

