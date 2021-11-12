R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells $2,404,633.60 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93.
Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 2,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,800. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $6,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,795 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.