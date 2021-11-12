R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Sells $2,404,633.60 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 2,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,800. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $6,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,795 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

