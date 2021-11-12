Radiant Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,539% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

RLGT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 2.58%.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

