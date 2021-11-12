Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 63.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 200,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radware by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

