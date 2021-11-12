Rally Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $6.94 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 62,958,910.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.13 or 0.07220228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,216.87 or 1.00074924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

