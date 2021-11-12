Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $50,998.70 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $50,998.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.