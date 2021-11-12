Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,380. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPID shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

