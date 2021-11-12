Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $11.10 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Raydium has a market cap of $834.48 million and approximately $113.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $11.10 or 0.00017357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,098,216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79525259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.90 or 0.07220375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.85 or 0.99668840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,190,470 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.