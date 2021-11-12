Raymond James Analysts Give ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) a C$17.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.85.

ARX stock opened at C$12.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.90. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 52.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.93%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

