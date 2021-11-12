Raymond James Analysts Give Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) a C$63.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DND stock opened at C$39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.08. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$20.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.41.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -28.85%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.