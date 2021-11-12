Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

