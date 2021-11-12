Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $101.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.