Raymond James Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

