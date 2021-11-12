Raymond James Increases Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $32.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,850. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.