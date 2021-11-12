Raymond James Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $264.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $202.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.81 and its 200-day moving average is $269.11. PayPal has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

