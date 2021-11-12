Raymond James Raises Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $56.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

