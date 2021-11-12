Raymond James Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$51.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday.
PBL traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$41.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.