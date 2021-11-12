Raymond James Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$51.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

PBL traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$41.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

