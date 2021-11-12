RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.15. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

