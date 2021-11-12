Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

RDI stock remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.73. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, Macquarie cut Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.