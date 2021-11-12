Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moderna (MRNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $348.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $313.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/22/2021 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.19. 6,823,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,418,531. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.71 and a 200 day moving average of $296.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,265,165. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

