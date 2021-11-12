Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently:

11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.20 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Suncor Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,541. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.93 and a 12-month high of C$33.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

