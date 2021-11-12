Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):

11/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $114.24 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.53.

10/27/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Get Activision Blizzard Inc alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,191,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 492,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 276,767 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.