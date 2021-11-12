Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

11/1/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $700.00 to $790.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $775.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $805.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “xShares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Growth in loans and deposits, efforts to improve non-interest income, and global expansion strategy will likely keep aiding the company's financials. The acquisitions of Boston Private and the debt investment business of WestRiver Group are expected to be earnings accretive and will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position bodes well for the future. However, low interest rates are likely to continue to weigh on margins and, thereby, hurt revenues. Elevated expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

10/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $875.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $743.00.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $775.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $750.00 to $820.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $640.00 to $755.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $660.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $741.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $324.56 and a 1-year high of $762.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

