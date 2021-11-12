Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

