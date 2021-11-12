Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $52.40 on Monday. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.