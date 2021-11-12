Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.11

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 16404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

