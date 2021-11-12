Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $653.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regeneron posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results, beating on both earnings and sales. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $699.24.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $626.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.29 and a 200 day moving average of $577.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock valued at $155,980,140. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

